Add music to the mix to raise awareness for mental health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We all know how important it is to take care of our mental health and to talk about it. There’s a great partnership going on these next few months between two organizations aiming to raise mental health awareness.

Christy Buck, Executive Director of the Mental Health Foundation and Scott Hammontree, from The Intersection join us today!

Starting January 1, every concert ticket sold online for The Intersection will raise $.15 for the be nice. program with the additional option to “round up” their final sale and make a donation to the organization upon completion of payment. Through this, The Intersection hopes to bring mental health awareness to their concert-goers. This is ongoing until March, 31 2022.