GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite chefs, Gina Ferwerda, has a new recipe for you to try if you like things on the spicier side!

Take a look at her Harissa Shakshuka recipe with Cherry Pineapple Prosecco Margaritas!

Get the whole recipe here.

For all of Gina’s recipes, visit NomNews.com.