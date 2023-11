GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – This weekend, you have the chance to enjoy delicious food and beer, while supporting a good cause. It’s time for the Ada Chili and Beer Festival this Saturday. Andrew and Ellen join us to talk about everything happening at the festival and how you can help make a difference in our community.

Ada Chili & Beer Festival

Saturday, December 2nd

11am-3pm

7239 Thornapple River Dr. SE, Ada

Facebook.com/AdaChiliBeer