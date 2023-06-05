GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Active commuting means finding a few trips during Active Commute Week that can be replaced by walking, riding or taking local transit. Active commuting is great for physical and mental well-being, developing new habits and promoting equal and safe access to alternative transportation. Pedego Grand Rapids is a local full-service electric bike shop. It is proud to return as a sponsor of Active Commute Week along with The Rapid and West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum.

Active Commute Week

Friday, June 9 – Thursday, June 15

WMRideshare.org/ACWGR

Pedego Grand Rapids

6744 Cascade Road SE

616-214-8565

PedegoElectricBikes.com

Sponsored by Pedego Grand Rapids.