GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Resolutions to be healthier can be difficult and hard to keep, the experts acknowledge, such as quitting smoking or limiting alcohol consumption. But there are simpler steps to kick off a healthy year that can keep those resolutions from melting away.

Today, we have Dr. Karen Kennedy with the American Heart Association to talk about achievable ideas to help kick off the new year right.

Dr. Karen Kennedy, family physician and member of the American Heart Association’s Grand Rapids Board of Directors, is an AHA volunteer who will discuss the importance of diet and exercise as part of the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential 8 – these are the key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health. Better cardiovascular health helps lower the risk for heart disease, stroke and other major health problems.

Get more resources at Heart.org.