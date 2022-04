GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The American Culinary Federation of Greater Grand Rapids is hosting a special evening at the Amway Grand Plaza to recognize chefs and food industry professionals who’ve cultivated a meaningful difference in West Michigan’s food and beverage scene.

American Culinary Federation of Grand Rapids

Annual Awards Gala

April 21st 6pm-8:30pm

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel

Imperial Ballroom

187 Monroe Ave NW

To get tickets, click here