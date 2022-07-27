GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special happening in downtown Ada right now called Story StROLL – it’s an accessible art exhibition that’s bringing original children’s art to different Ada Village businesses. Children aged 18 and younger drew pictures guided by the prompt, “What advice would you give an adult?” You can check out the various art pieces from the kids on different storefronts! The featured artists are from Ada but several of the artists are from the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and Mary Free Bed Hospital.

Cynthia and Kim are part of the team that put this fun art exhibition together and they join us today to tell us more about the project.

Story StROLL

Accessible children’s art exhibition

Downtown Ada

Now through September 4th

AdaBusinessAssociation.com or Facebook.com/SquarePegEvents