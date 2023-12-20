GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re a fan of band ABBA, the ABBA Tribute Show is coming to Grand Rapids in January. Originally from Liverpool, England, Alison Ward has performed as a vocalist throughout the United Kingdom, including at Her Majesty’s Theatre in London. She went on to sing as lead vocalist in a show at the New York-New York Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, and she remains a Las Vegas resident to this day. Ward has also performed with every major cruise line worldwide.

Alison Ward stars in MANIA: The Abba Tribute and she joins us today.

MANIA: The Abba Tribute

DeVos Performance Hall

January 6

DeVosPerformanceHall.com