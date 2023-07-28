GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- AARP has announced 2023 Community Challenge grantees. In West Michigan, Dwelling Place was awarded $6,530 under the Public Places grant category for creating an accessible community greenhouse for the residents of the Reflections Apartments, a senior housing community for those 62 and older. Designed by graduate architecture students and residents from the apartments, the greenhouse will expand the growing season of the current community garden and permanently improve livability for residents.

Jennifer from AARP and Jenn from Dwelling Place joins us today.

