AARP hosting a Tele-Town Hall about Coronavirus

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even though all AARP events are currently cancelled through May 1st, they are still here for seniors and helping them get connected in this time of limited social interaction.
AARP will also be keeping people informed by hosting a live, Coronavirus Tele-Town Hall on Thursdays from 1pm-2:30pm EST. Government experts will answer questions about health concerns, caregiving and avoiding scams. For more information, click here.
