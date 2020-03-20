Closings & Delays
There are currently 359 active closings. Click for more details.

AARP hosting a Tele-Town Hall about Coronavirus

eightWest

by: eightWest Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Even though all AARP events are currently cancelled through May 1st, they are still here for seniors and helping them get connected in this time of limited social interaction.

AARP will also be keeping people informed by hosting a live, Coronavirus Tele-Town Hall on Thursdays from 1pm-2:30pm EST. Government experts will answer questions about health concerns, caregiving and avoiding scams. For more information, click here.

AARP Grand Rapids
https://www.aarp.org/
MIAARP@aarp.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 