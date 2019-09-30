Encore Years

AARP fighting to make Michigan an age-friendly state

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is many things, the Great Lakes State, home to the Lions and Tigers and of course our famous and beloved bridge. But is it age friendly? That’s the topic that will be at the center of an upcoming statewide conference hosted by AARP. Today we have our WOTV 4 Women Crew Member, Jennifer here to talk with us about bringing awareness. 

Age Friendly State & Communities Conference AARP 

  • Monday, October 7
  • 8:30am-3:30pm
  • Crowne Plaza West Lansing Hotel
  • 925 S. Creyts Road
  • Lansing 
  • Must pre-register
  • 877.926.8300

