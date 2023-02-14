GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Our friends at AARP are doing something special for Valentine’s Day! “Wish of a Lifetime” from AARP is teaming up with schools and volunteers for the 10th annual “Cupid Crew!” Morgan joins us to talk about this effort, and how they’re brightening the days of older adults at risk for isolation.

AARP Volunteers across the US are delivering 100,000 roses and heartfelt handmade cards. Since the pandemic, many older Americans have become more isolated, missing out on opportunities to connect. Valentine’s Day can make you miss loved one’s even more leading to further isolation. Through Cupid Crew, we are helping lonely older adults feel more connected and loved. AARP Volunteers in Grand Rapids will be delivering 500 cards/roses to residents at Sunset Senior Communities and the Veterans Home-Grand Rapids on Valentine’s Day. This is the 10th year Cupid Crew has been delivering love to isolated older adults to help them feel socially connected. The community can participate by downloading the specially created cards to deliver to other older adults!

For more information, visit WishOfALifetime.org/Cupid.