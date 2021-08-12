AARP and Grand Valley State University team up together for educational mentorship initiatives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Building connections between generations, especially when it comes to education, is so important. AARP is currently working on 2 initiatives to create multi-generational programs, including one in partnership with Grand Valley State University.
Jennifer from AARP and Dr. Jing Chen from GVSU join us today.
AARP
Building Bridges Between Generations
Grand Connections Mentorship Program with GVSU
To register, email chenj@GVSU.edu
AARP Thought Leadership Council Kick-Off Meeting
August 31st from 11:30am-1:00p
To register, email kabishop@aarp.org
Sponsored by AARP.