GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s been one of those years that most people are glad to see coming to close.

It’s been a year of really helping others and two local non-profits have done just that!

Jill is here from Goodwill along with Jennifer from AARP to talk about how AARP volunteers have been helping out in Goodwill stores!

For more information, visit GoodwillGR.org.

Sponsored by Goodwill of Greater Grand Rapids.