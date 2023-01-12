GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Show season is back at DeVos Place with the Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show that kicks off today. One place you’ll want to stop by and check out at the show is Woodland Airstream. Woodland Airstream is the ONLY exclusive Airstream dealership in Michigan, with their showroom located on Plainfield Ave.

They’ve been around for almost 60 years since 1966! At the show, they’ll have a variety of models to check out including a representation of the Mercedes driveables and a significant representation of the Airstream travel trailer lineup, ranging from the basecamp to the 33 foot classic.

They say their team is excited to show off the quality and craftsmanship of their products and when you buy an Airstream, you know you’re purchasing something high quality because 75% of Airstream units are still on the road today! You can check out their vehicles at the show this weekend – they’re at booth 225 in the South Exhibit Hall at DeVos Place.

Woodland Airstream

5190 Plainfield Ave – Grand Rapids

616-363-9038

Open Monday-Saturday

Booth 225 at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Camper, Travel & RV Show

WoodlandAirstream.com

Sponsored by Woodland Airstream.