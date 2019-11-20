A unique option for treating addiction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Addiction is all around us. It affects men, women, people of all incomes and backgrounds and one thing common in addition — is that it can have some pretty devastating effects. When it comes to treating the illness of addiction, not all places take the same approach. In fact, there’s a unique option in the Grand Rapids area.

Sanford Addiction Treatment Centers offer a lot of services, we wanted to focus on its residential programs. When receiving treatment, individuals stay in a homelike setting, one that is also gender specific, which means they have a program for just women and one for men. We decided to explore how they help individuals, take a look.

If you, are a loved one, are interested in finding out more about Sanford Addiction Treatment Centers, they really encourage you to give them a call. Don’t wait, there’s no better time than now. Here we are at the holidays, this is a time of year when families come together, a good time to discuss the importance of being healthy because we all know, addiction doesn’t just affect an individual but so many others who are connected to that person.

Sanford House Grand Rapids