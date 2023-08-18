GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army in Kent County is holding an event to raise funds for some of its programs. The Red Shield Sporting Clay Event will be held Friday, Aug. 25 at the Kent County Conservation League.

Even though registration has closed for the event, the Salvation Army’s Tim Meyer and Mark Huizenga are sharing information about the event and the programs that will benefit from the proceeds.

Red Shield Sporting Clay Event

Friday, August 25

10 AM – Registration and warm-up

11 AM – Shotgun start

12 PM – Lunch

3 PM – Top Shot Contest

4 PM – Awards Ceremony