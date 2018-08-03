A unique community with the “Wright Touch”

There’s a neighborhood in Kalamazoo that attracts visitors from all over the country and was founded back in the 1940’s. Parkwyn Village is unique and well known because it contains a number of homes designed by world famous architect, Frank Lloyd Wright.

We recently got the chance to tour one of those Wright homes and learn more about Parkwyn Village, take a look.

This neighborhood is such a gem! The residents say you’ll often see cars driving slowly through it, although none of the homes are officially open to the public to tour. We do want to extend a special thank you to the Copelands for letting us peak inside their house.

Only a few of these “Wright planned communities” exist in the United States, so this is very unique.

And, every once and awhile, one of the homes will go up for sale and as you can imagine, they’re in high demand.

If you’d like to learn more about Parkwyn Village, you can head to their website, there’s lots of great information and facts here or you can visit their Facebook page.