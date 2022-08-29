GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Summers in Michigan offer some of the best outdoor days and what a better way to spend them than on the golf course. Whether you love the sport, sun or just some social time, Diamond Springs Golf Course in Hamilton, offers everything.

Diamond Springs is a well-loved public course that takes pride in what they can offer to golfers. In recent years, they’ve added a new restaurant/bar, Miller Creek Tavern. Visitors can enjoy a wide range of food and beverage offerings both inside and out. The covered patio overlooks the green on hole #2. They also added a cigar bar.

Diamond Springs has been named one of the top 20 public courses in Michigan and continues to maintain their ranking as a Top 25 Best Value courses in the country. They take pride in offering a beautiful course to golfers of any skill level.

Diamond Springs Golf Course

3400 34th Street – Hamilton

269-751-4545