GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Along with resolutions and healthy eating, many people like to reduce their alcohol consumption or do a “Dry January”.
We normally have Nate Blury on to show us alcoholic drinks, but he’s also a master at creating delicious non-alcoholic drinks as well so we thought this is the perfect time to have him on the show!
RECIPES:
FIREY MANGO TONIC
Ingredients:
1 cup water, 1-inch fresh ginger (sliced), 1 bag chamomile tea, 2 teaspoons honey using more or less to taste, 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric, 1 pinch cayenne pepper using more or less to taste, 1/4 cup pure mango juice, juice from 1/2 a lemon, 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, sparkling water, for topping.
Instructions
- Bring the water and ginger to a boil. Remove from the heat. Add the tea, cover and steep for 5-10 minutes. Strain the tea through a fine-mesh sieve into a jar.
- Add honey, turmeric, cayenne, vodka (if using), mango juice, lemon juice, and apple cider vinegar to the jar. Stir well. Taste, adding honey if needed. Chill until ready to serve.
- Pour over ice. Top with off with sparkling water. Enjoy!!
CUCUMBER GINGER MINT AGUA FRESCA
Ingredients:
2 large English cucumbers cut into chunks, 1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (8-10 limes), 2/3 cup granulated sugar, 10-15 fresh mint leaves, 1-piece fresh ginger (1-2 inches), 4 cups water, divided.
Instructions
- Prepare all the ingredients and place them in a blender jar. Add 2 cups water. Cover and blend until the mixture is very smooth.
- Place a sieve over a pitcher. Pour the agua fresca through the strainer to remove the pulp. Add the remaining 2 cups water. Cover and chill until ready to serve.
GOLDEN SPICE MAPLE NECTAR
Ingredients:
1/2 oz. Monin Maple Spice Syrup, 1/2 oz. Monin Golden Turmeric Syrup, 1 oz. orange juice, 1 oz. carrot juice, 1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice, Top with 3 oz. club soda. Garnish: thyme
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine ingredients in shaker in the order listed, except sparkling beverage.
- Cap and shake vigorously.
- Pour into serving glass and add any needed ice.
- Top with sparkling beverage and garnish.