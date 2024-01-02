GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Along with resolutions and healthy eating, many people like to reduce their alcohol consumption or do a “Dry January”.

We normally have Nate Blury on to show us alcoholic drinks, but he’s also a master at creating delicious non-alcoholic drinks as well so we thought this is the perfect time to have him on the show!

RECIPES:

FIREY MANGO TONIC

Ingredients:

1 cup water, 1-inch fresh ginger (sliced), 1 bag chamomile tea, 2 teaspoons honey using more or less to taste, 1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric, 1 pinch cayenne pepper using more or less to taste, 1/4 cup pure mango juice, juice from 1/2 a lemon, 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, sparkling water, for topping.

Instructions

Bring the water and ginger to a boil. Remove from the heat. Add the tea, cover and steep for 5-10 minutes. Strain the tea through a fine-mesh sieve into a jar. Add honey, turmeric, cayenne, vodka (if using), mango juice, lemon juice, and apple cider vinegar to the jar. Stir well. Taste, adding honey if needed. Chill until ready to serve. Pour over ice. Top with off with sparkling water. Enjoy!!

CUCUMBER GINGER MINT AGUA FRESCA

Ingredients:

2 large English cucumbers cut into chunks, 1 cup freshly squeezed lime juice (8-10 limes), 2/3 cup granulated sugar, 10-15 fresh mint leaves, 1-piece fresh ginger (1-2 inches), 4 cups water, divided.

Instructions

Prepare all the ingredients and place them in a blender jar. Add 2 cups water. Cover and blend until the mixture is very smooth. Place a sieve over a pitcher. Pour the agua fresca through the strainer to remove the pulp. Add the remaining 2 cups water. Cover and chill until ready to serve.

GOLDEN SPICE MAPLE NECTAR

Ingredients:

1/2 oz. Monin Maple Spice Syrup, 1/2 oz. Monin Golden Turmeric Syrup, 1 oz. orange juice, 1 oz. carrot juice, 1/2 oz. fresh lemon juice, Top with 3 oz. club soda. Garnish: thyme

INSTRUCTIONS