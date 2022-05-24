GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As one of the fastest growing economies in the United States—and home to 130+ International companies—the city on the Grand is uniquely positioned to grow and prosper as an economic force in the Midwest. The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce‘s 2022 West Michigan CEO Summit will be the pivot point for this conversation! Today we have Omar Cuevas, Vice President of Investor Relations with the Chamber in studio with us to tell us more about this exciting event!

The regional leaders at the summit will cover topics such as mentorship, culture, leadership, talent, industry trends, strategic planning and how to gain traction for your business. There will also be panel discussions and keynote presentations focusing on tools for business growth that will help accomplish goals and compete at a higher level.

2022 West Michigan CEO Summit

Tuesday, June 14, 2022

7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Amway Grand Plaza Hotel: Ambassador Ballroom

Register for a seat here