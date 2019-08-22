A summer resort experience

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you are looking for the ultimate summer resort experience we’ve found just the place in Saugatuck, Coral Gables. A hot spot with great food, great people, great music, and great fun. Coral Gables is nestled on two-and-a-half blocks of beautiful waterfront in downtown Saugatuck, and Jordan had the chance to visit. Take a look.

Coral Gables is a favorite of locals and visitors of the Saugatuck area. They truly have something for everyone, The Dog House, the Corner Bar and Grille, Annex for baked goods and coffees and they feature great live entertainment.

They’re open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week in season, and feature waterfront indoor and outdoor dining. Coral Gables is easy to find, located at 220 Water Street in Saugatuck. You can also check them out online to see their events calendar online.