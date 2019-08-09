A summer camp that rocks!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Summer camps are a great place for kids to make the most of their time off from school, and today we’re shining a light on a summer camp that seriously rocks! Jes Kramer is with Girls Rock Grand Rapids and she joins us now to talk about their summer showcase!

Girls Rock! Grand Rapids is a week-long summer camp that exists to empower girls, women and non-binary folks through music. Each year, kids and teens at camp get to participate in instrument exploration, workshops, band forming, song writing, and logo and album art creation. They also get to record their new songs in a professional recording studio and then perform them live in front of an audience.