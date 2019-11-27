A strong message for women

We’ve all heard the saying…when life throws you lemons, you make lemonade. Today we’re joined by a woman who thought her life was on a clear path, which then took a sharp turn. Little did she know it would result in a booming business and the release of her first book. Charity Christine is here in studio ahead of her first book release, and has a strong message for other women.
Book Signing – “I Choose Me” by Charity Christine
Sunday, December 1 at 8pm
2317 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Grand Rapids
Kingdom Life Ministries
