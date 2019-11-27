Closings & Delays
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

A strong message for women

eightWest
Posted: / Updated:

We’ve all heard the saying…when life throws you lemons, you make lemonade. Today we’re joined by a woman who thought her life was on a clear path, which then took a sharp turn. Little did she know it would result in a booming business and the release of her first book. Charity Christine is here in studio ahead of her first book release, and has a strong message for other women.

Book Signing – “I Choose Me” by Charity Christine
Sunday, December 1 at 8pm
2317 Kalamazoo Avenue SE, Grand Rapids
Kingdom Life Ministries

Visit the salon – click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Join eightWest on Social

Facebook IconTwitter IconInstagram IconPintetest Icon

 