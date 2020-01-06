“A Streetcar Named Desire” on stage in Grand Rapids

A classic American drama is taking stage this week in West Michigan. Grand Rapids Civic Theatre is putting the finishing touches on “A Street Car Named Desire”. Today we have Jean, Sherryl and Bruce in studio with us.

About the performance

A tragic drama from the mind of Tennessee Williams about a young woman’s delusion, volatile relationships, and the madness in between.

Blanche du Bois is fading, quickly. With her heightened sense of self stripped by the loss of her work and family home, the Southern belle leaves her small-town existence for New Orleans to live with her sister Stella. Her extended presence proves difficult for Stella’s husband Stanley, whose relationship with his wife is already hanging in a delicate, brutish balance. As the web of truth and lies continues to grow and dysfunction swirls around her, Blanche continues her dismissal of reality in exchange for romanticized delusions. All proves too much for her unstable brother-in-law who uncovers the truth behind her days as a schoolteacher in Missouri, unraveling Blanche to her core.

Recommended for adults due to sensitive material and strong language

Friday, January 10th Sunday, January 26th

● TIMES:

○ Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 7:30 pm

○ Sunday 2:00 pm

● TICKETS: Online at GRCT.ORG or by calling 616-222-6650

○ GRCT is the only official ticket provider. Please be wary of third party ticket sellers.

○ The most expensive ticket for this show is $29 anything higher is an unofficial resale