A store for everything on your shopping list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Have you ever gone shopping with a list that’s very long and been a little discouraged with the fact that you may have to hit 3 or more stores to get everything on your list? When you go to Blain’s Farm & Fleet, they can take care of many of your needs, in one spot. But it’s also a store with a small feel, family owned and based in the Midwest. And Blain’s just opened a new store in Holland. In fact, they have a Grand Opening celebration taking place today and tomorrow. There’s prizes, giveaways, demonstrations and door buster pricing, take a look!

At every Blain’s location, they offer drive thru service where customers can buy online and pick up their products at the drive thru. Or if a customer needs something quick like a bag of dog food, they can pull up and place their order, similar to a fast food restaurant drive thru!

The new Blain’s location is located on West Shore Drive in Holland and there’s another location in Portage, and we just found out yesterday another opening in Standale on the corner of Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson, that should open next fall.

Blain’s Farm & Fleet