GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re staying in West Michigan for spring break, don’t forget all the fun at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark, where kids and parents can catch a wave and enjoy the warmer temperatures. There are a ton of fun things including a virtual gaming wall, caricatures, face painting, balloon twisting, DJ dance parties, airbrush tattoos, crafts and activities, a massive e-gaming wall (FIFA and Mario Kart) and more. Call 989-817-4801 for more information and to book your reservation.

Don’t forget the adult concert fun at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. Coming on April 7, country music chart-topper Jordan Davis and Alice Cooper is bringing his Too Close for Comfort tour to Soaring Eagle on April 28. Cooper released a new album back in 2021 called “Detroit Stories.” Another recently announced show is Maxwell. The soul singer is bringing his Night Tour to the Entertainment Hall on April 14 – that would be a great show to catch for a date night.

The Brooks and Dunn Reboot Tour with special guest Scott McCreery is also coming to Soaring Eagle on June 15!

James Taylor will be performing at the outdoor venue on June 23. The singer-songwriter has sold more than one hundred million albums since the release of his self-titled debut in 1968.

The best place to start planning your trip is online, SoaringEagleCasino.com – you can find out about all the deals and specials available for visitors.