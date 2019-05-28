eightWest

A spot that feels like home in South Haven

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

A spot that feels like home in South Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - For this next story, we're focusing on sun and fun and the beautiful lakeshore town of South Haven! Whenever you travel, you often have a lot of options when it comes to where you stay. We found a spot that feels like home but is also a place where you're treated very special.

Everything from fabulous food to special things like having a hot tub in your room and being surrounded by gorgeous gardens. It's what Inn at the Park is known for, take a look!

Inn at the Park is so lovely and it's not just for romantic getaways, many people have work or corporate retreats and meetings there. They have a living room that's set up so you can conduct business, and feel comfortable and get things done.

That would also be a great place to hold a family reunion, so many fun ways to explore Inn at the Park, a comfy spot with a fantastic location.

The owner, Carol Ann, gave us one tip too, she said it's best to book direct, just give them a call or go their website. You can save money by avoiding a third party booking site, she also welcomes you to call the Inn, to talk about them about the rooms, and what they have to offer.

Inn at the Park Bed & Breakfast

  • 233 Dyckman Ave - South Haven
  • innpark.com
  • 269-639-1776 or text 269-744-7137
Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Crash on Chicago Drive in Wyoming

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
UICA's Off The Wall 2019 UICA's Off The Wall 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UICA's Off The Wall 2019

Photo Galleries
Photo Galleries
Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: The new Legacy Park in Ada

Photo Galleries