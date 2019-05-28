A spot that feels like home in South Haven Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - For this next story, we're focusing on sun and fun and the beautiful lakeshore town of South Haven! Whenever you travel, you often have a lot of options when it comes to where you stay. We found a spot that feels like home but is also a place where you're treated very special.

Everything from fabulous food to special things like having a hot tub in your room and being surrounded by gorgeous gardens. It's what Inn at the Park is known for, take a look!

Inn at the Park is so lovely and it's not just for romantic getaways, many people have work or corporate retreats and meetings there. They have a living room that's set up so you can conduct business, and feel comfortable and get things done.

That would also be a great place to hold a family reunion, so many fun ways to explore Inn at the Park, a comfy spot with a fantastic location.

The owner, Carol Ann, gave us one tip too, she said it's best to book direct, just give them a call or go their website. You can save money by avoiding a third party booking site, she also welcomes you to call the Inn, to talk about them about the rooms, and what they have to offer.

Inn at the Park Bed & Breakfast