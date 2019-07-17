A special summer dance with DEOS Contemporary Ballet

11 professional dancers from 10 different states are coming together for some special performances. DEOS Contemporary Ballet is a professional company based in West Michigan – that’s only around during the summer.  We have Andrew Hoekstra, Tess Sinke and Ericka Goss in studio with us.

COLLIDE is a mixed rep show with seven works, 5 of which are world premieres.  The theme of the entire show is how we are shaped by our and others choices.

Performances/How to get tickets:

  • August 2 at 7:30pm
  • August 3 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm
  • Grand Rapids at the Peter Martin Wege Theater
  • Purchase tickets:
  • 1.800.982.2787
  • August 9 and 10 at 7:30pm
  • Muskegon at the Beardsley Theater
  • Purchase tickets:
  • 1.800.585.3737

