A special summer dance with DEOS Contemporary Ballet

11 professional dancers from 10 different states are coming together for some special performances. DEOS Contemporary Ballet is a professional company based in West Michigan – that’s only around during the summer. We have Andrew Hoekstra, Tess Sinke and Ericka Goss in studio with us.

COLLIDE is a mixed rep show with seven works, 5 of which are world premieres. The theme of the entire show is how we are shaped by our and others choices.

Performances/How to get tickets:

August 2 at 7:30pm

August 3 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Grand Rapids at the Peter Martin Wege Theater

Purchase tickets:

1.800.982.2787