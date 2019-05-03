A special senior community in Hastings Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - For most families, there comes a time when a senior member of your family may want or need to move into a living environment where there is more support. As we continue to explore the community of Hastings, there is a special community designed to give seniors support as they age. Woodlawn Meadows Assisted Living and Memory care provides a full continuum of care.

Woodlawn offers such a comfortable living environment and they have great food and a rich environment full of activities. It’s nice for seniors who want to make the transition from home to assisted living eventually if they need full care or memory care support services. Residents also are able to stay fully active, with lots of trips and special outings in the community.

