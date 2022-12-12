GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We’re nearing the end of the year, a time when many organizations reflect on all they’ve accomplished over the last 12 months. The Battle Creek Community Foundation has had a number of projects going on this year – one of the biggest was the purchase of a building in downtown Battle Creek! They say they’re using that space to create change – take a look!

We expect to hear more about the creation of that local investment fund in the new year! To support the efforts of the Battle Creek Community Foundation, you can do a lot of things like visit the coffee shop, Giving Cup BC or shop local at Aspidistra Naturals Apothecary & Gifts. You can also rent out the Lincoln Room inside 32 West Michigan or the event space inside The Milton. It takes time to revitalize a downtown area and the Battle Creek Community Foundation is intent on doing that!

Battle Creek Community Foundation

32 West Michigan Avenue, Suite 1 – Battle Creek

269-962-2181

BCCFoundation.org

Sponsored by Battle Creek Community Foundation.