A special partnership helping kids this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – What if you could buy your next meal and in turn make sure kids in West Michigan are getting healthy and nutritious sack suppers. Today we have Jeff Lobdell from 4GR8 Foods and Bridget Clark Whitney from Kids’ Food Basket in studio to tell us about this special partnership.

When you buy $50 in gift cards from any of their 14 great restaurants/locations you give 5 sack suppers to Kids’ Food Basket. Gift cards can be purchased in store or online at 4GR8Food.com.