GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Intergenerational play is important for both kids and adults. That’s why AARP is teaming up with the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum for a special Grandparents Day discount.

Jennifer, from AARP, and Maggie, from the Children’s Museum, joined us to tell us about this special opportunity for grandparents and their grandchildren to play together in a fun environment.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

Free admission for grandparents and grandparent-like figures

September 16 – October 7

You can also be entered to win a $100 gift card during the three week Grandparents Day promotion

GRCM.org

Sponsored by AARP.