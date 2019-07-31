This weekend, you’re invited to a special night of groovy music, cool drinks, and delicious food. It’s all happening in downtown Grand Rapids and here to talk to us about Midtown Grooves are Elizabeth Raubolt and Mark Lavengood.

After six successful years of the Midtown on Tap event, the Midtown Neighborhood Association is excited to announce the new name for their annual summer festival: Midtown Grooves. Midtown Grooves is a free family-friendly celebration of music, arts and community featuring craft brews/ciders, food trucks, fun activities for all ages, and an impressive musical lineup:

Cabildo

Hannah Rose and the GravesTones

James Neary and the Bevy Blue

Lady Ace Boogie

Mark Lavengood