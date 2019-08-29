A special literary event in Saugatuck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For the last week we’ve been talking all things Saugatuck, and today we’re letting you in on a special event that will bring together two best-selling authors. Today one of those authors joins us in studio, Wade Rouse, along with Kristin Armstrong from the Saugatuck Center for the Arts.

An Iconic Evening with Rita Mae Brown and Wade Rouse

Thursday, September 5

7 PM – 9 PM

$100 VIP ticket includes a copy of The Summer Cottage book, appetizers, and 1 drink ticket PLUS admission to the 6:00PM Meet and Greet with Rita Mae and Wade.

$50 General Reserved ticket includes 1 complimentary beer or wine ticket.