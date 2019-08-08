A special day of baseball with Brandon Inge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s not every day that we welcome an all-star baseball player into our studio but today have a chance to sit down with former Detroit Tigers All-Star, Brandon Inge. He’s heading a brand new event taking place next Saturday in Battle Creek benefiting a foundation very near and dear to his heart.
It’s a family fun with a new event, Dingers For DIPG, on Saturday August 17, 2019 at C.O. Brown Stadium in Battle Creek. Proceeds from Dingers For DIPG benefit the ChadTough Foundation, which helps to fund research to discover effective treatments for pediatric brain cancer, with an emphasis on Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG). The Foundation was created in memory of 5 year-old Chad Carr, the godson of Shani Inge and grandson of former University of Michigan Head Football Coach Lloyd Carr.
Dingers For DIPG will include a morning youth baseball skills camp for kids ages 8-14, an afternoon home run derby qualifier, an evening home run derby and nighttime concert and fireworks show. Activities will take place at C.O. Brown Stadium thanks to the support of the Battle Creek Bombers.
Limited slots for the youth skills camp are still available for $75 per child. Tickets to the Main Event (home run derby, concert and fireworks) are available for $20 each in advance, $25 at the gate, with free admission for children 5 and younger.
For more information on the ChadTough Foundation, visit chadtough.org.