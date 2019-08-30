A special celebration of Gretchen Minnhaar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a special art exhibition at Aquinas College that benefits women in art. It’s a look inside the sketches of celebrated artist and architect, Gretchen Minnhaar, who helped design the Amway Grand Hotel. Gretchen passed away last year and this exhibition is inspired by her travels and her architectural training.

Today we have Gretchen’s husband, Dr. Luis Tomatis and Margaret Vega in studio with us.

The sketches in the Aquinas gallery exhibit are for sale and all proceeds go toward the Gretchen Minnhaar Scholarship Fund for women in the Arts and Sciences.

The exhibit will be open until Friday, September 13.

Aquinas College Art and Music Center Gallery

1700 Fulton Street East

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

throughFriday, September 13

GALLERY HOURS

SUMMER (August 12 20)

Monday Thursday 10 a.m. 4 p.m.

Friday Sunday Closed