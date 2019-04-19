A sneak preview of WAITRESS
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - If you love the music of Sara Bareilles, there's a show coming to town that's just for you. WAITRESS, The Musical opens at DeVos Performance Hall later this month. Today we're getting a sneak preview with Meghan Distel and meeting two of the youngest cast members.
WAITRESS on Broadway Grand Rapids
- April 30 - May 5
- DeVos Performance Hall
- broadwaygrandrapids.com/waitress
