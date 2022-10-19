GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – All the foodies out there will love this next event! “Taste of Hope” takes place in a few weeks and we have one of the organizers here, Shawn Kohlhaas and Chef Jenny Struik with the Good Eats tell us about this event which raises money for the American Cancer Society!

This year’s group of competing chefs promises to deliver a wide array of dishes that guests will be able to taste, sample and vote for their favorite dishes. At the end of the event, guests will witness a chef being crowned Top Chef of the year! There will also be craft cocktails to enjoy along with a remarkable live & silent auction filled with one of a kind culinary and travel experiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ACSTasteOfHopeWMI.org!