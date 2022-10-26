GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One week from Monday, there’s a fundraising event that involves some of the top chefs in the area and benefits the American Cancer Society. It’s called “Taste of Hope” and today we have one of the organizers, Shawn Kohlhaas, here with Chef Oscar Moreno from MeXo.

This year’s group of competing chefs promises to deliver a wide array of dishes that guests will be able to taste, sample and vote for their favorite dishes. At the end of the event, guests will witness a chef being crowned Top Chef of the year! There will also be craft cocktails to enjoy along with a remarkable live & silent auction filled with one of a kind culinary and travel experiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ACSTasteOfHopeWMI.org!