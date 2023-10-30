GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – West Michigan loves food and a good competition, and there’s a special event featuring both coming up soon.

It’s called Taste of Hope and we spoke with one of the organizers, Shawn Kohlhaas, along with chef Sergio Garcia, from Sandy Point Beach House.

This year’s group of competing chefs promises to deliver a wide array of dishes that guests will be able to sample and then vote for their favorites. At the end of the event, guests will witness a chef being crowned Top Chef of the year! There will also be craft cocktails and a live and silent auction filled with one of a kind culinary and travel experiences.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ACSTasteOfHopeWMI.org!