GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – One of our favorite events of the year is coming up next month! The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer and Food Festival kicks off Thursday, Nov. 16 with a special VIP Night.

Dawn and Chef Phong Nguyen from Monsoon us today to talk about this year’s special pairing event and VIP Night!

Festival Dates & Hours:

Thursday, November 16: Special Events Friday, November 17: 4pm-9pm Saturday, November 18: 2pm-9pm

Tickets:

Single Day Admission: $20 per person Tasting Tickets: $0.50 per credit

VIP Night: Thursday, November 16

Attendees can get an exclusive sneak peek at the Festival before it opens to the public by attending VIP Night that Thursday. Tickets are limited and include specialties from small plate restaurants, a wine tasting session, a distilled spirit tasting session, and a beer tasting session; a demonstration on the Meijer Food Stage, a Meet the Maker presentation, 80 tasting tickets to sample select new release, special vintages, exclusive Festival beverages, and a VIP Festival sampling glass. There are also a limited number of VIP Preview Plus Tickets that include the addition of a special one-hour multi-course meal and beverage pairing from either Four Rose’s, One. Twenty. Three, or Monsoon (Festival Pairing Restaurants). Click HERE to view the pairing restaurant menus.

Pairing Tickets

If you want to upgrade your experience at the Festival, a pairing ticket is a great way to do that! Pairing tickets are a unique way to enjoy a multi-course meal paired with wine, beer or spirits. Chefs, sommeliers, mixologists and cicerones work together to prepare and present guests with a special experience. Each pairing is limited to 20 seats so make sure to reserve your spot before it sells out!

Get details and tickets at GRWineFestival.com

