A sneak peek at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Boat Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you take a look outside, you’re probably not thinking about boating but right now is a great time to prepare for it, because boating and opportunities for water recreation will be here before we know it! Michigan, of course, has tens of thousands of lakes, ponds, and inland waterways and the longest freshwater coastline in the world! Rachael is at DeVos Place, where the 77th annual Grand Rapids boat show is taking place today through Sunday.
>>>Take a look!
Grand Rapids Boat Show
Today through Sunday
DeVos Place
Tickets: Adults $12, children $5
GRBoatShow.com
Sponsored by the Grand Rapids Boat Show.