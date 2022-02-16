A sneak peek at this weekend’s Grand Rapids Boat Show

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has approved spending $1.2 billion in federal aid to fight COVID-19, including for understaffed health care providers to recruit and retain workers with bonuses.

The bill signed Wednesday allots $300 million for hospitals and nursing home to award the financial incentives as they see fit, $150 million to continue testing and screening in schools, and $367 million for labs to speed test processing.