GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- The Grand Rapids Wine, Beer & Food Festival kicks off one week from this Friday at DeVos Place! Our team got the chance to take a culinary tour to preview some of the new things at the big event. We met winemakers and tasted some of the great food you’ll get to enjoy from the city’s most creative chefs and specialty food entrepreneurs.

We also told you about the VIP experience that’s coming up on Thursday, November 16, the night before the festival opens to the public. This event includes dishes from small plate restaurants, beer, special presentations and exclusive beverages that will only be served on Thursday night. This is an exclusive sneak peek with just 500 tickets available. There’s also a VIP Plus ticket for that Thursday night that includes a one-hour, multi-course dinner pairing with one of three local restaurants.

The festival is known for their popular dinner pairings that take place on Friday and Saturday. It’s best to reserve your spot as soon as possible because each pairing is limited to 20 seats.

Festival Dates & Hours:

Thursday, November 16: Special Events Friday, November 17: 4pm-9pm Saturday, November 18: 2pm-9pm

Tickets:

Single Day Admission: $20 per person Tasting Tickets: $0.50 per credit

VIP Night: Thursday, November 16

Attendees can get an exclusive sneak peek at the Festival before it opens to the public by attending VIP Night that Thursday. Tickets are limited and include specialties from small plate restaurants, a wine tasting session, a distilled spirit tasting session, and a beer tasting session; a demonstration on the Meijer Food Stage, a Meet the Maker presentation, 80 tasting tickets to sample select new release, special vintages, exclusive Festival beverages, and a VIP Festival sampling glass. There are also a limited number of VIP Preview Plus Tickets that include the addition of a special one-hour multi-course meal and beverage pairing from either Four Rose’s, One. Twenty. Three, or Monsoon (Festival Pairing Restaurants). Click HERE to view the pairing restaurant menus.

Pairing Tickets