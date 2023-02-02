GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the market for a new car, an automobile enthusiast, or just like to see what’s new and different in the automotive world, the Michigan International Auto Show is now our state’s only winter auto show! The show kicks off today and runs through Sunday. We stopped by to see what attendees can expect this year!

Michigan International Auto Show

Thursday, February 2 – Sunday, February 5

DeVos Place

Adults: $12, children (6-14): $5

GRAutoShow.com

Sponsored by the Michigan International Auto Show.