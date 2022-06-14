GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) We always love having this next guest on because they get to show us all their amazing menu items! Anna’s House is debuting their summer features menu starting on Thursday, June 16.

Anna’s House creates exciting new menu items Summer, Spring, Winter, & Fall and they have 6 new items that will be at their 9 locations on June 16th. Anna’s House is open for breakfast and brunch and they strive to have something for everyone in a clean, fun, and bright environment for all their customers.

Anna’s House

3874 Plainfield NE

Grand Rapids

3766 Potomac Circle SE

Grandville



12450 Felch Street

Holland



2409 E. Beltline Avenue SE

Grand Rapids



4700 Stadium Drive

Kalamazoo

24 Washington Avenue

Grand Haven

Sponsored by Anna’s House.