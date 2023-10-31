GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Philanthropy runs strong in West Michigan, and there are so many organizations that help others in this community. Today, we’re talking about a group of philanthropic women, Women Who Care, and a donation they recently gave to another local organization, “Widowed Persons Services of Grand Rapids.” David is here to talk about it.

Widowed Persons Services will use that donation to continue to offer free “grief” seminars conducted by a psychologist and various clergy members to help newly widowed individuals deal with the profound sense of loss of their spouse. They also offer workshops that support the widow/widower in updating the deed on their home/cars, filing their income taxes, updating their wills & trusts, etc.

The organization is operated 100% by volunteers. Their expenses are maintaining their small office, mailing 725 monthly newsletters, and covering the cost of seminars, books and workshops at various Kent County venues.