A romantic getaway in South Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) - Imagine the lake breeze on your face, beautiful views of the harbor, biking, wine tours, relaxing in your whirlpool and an in-room massage. Sounds pretty amazing! Those are just some of the amenities guests can take in at Carriage House at The Harbor in South Haven.

We stepped inside one of the most beautiful bed and breakfasts in South Haven, with a breathtaking view, and warm welcome.

Carriage House at The Harbor Bed and Breakfast was voted one of the "top 10 most romantic inns' in the U.S. by bedandbreakfast.com and it's easy to see why.

The bed and breakfast is set in an 1890's romantic Victorian mansion, with 12 beautiful guest rooms, with an extensive list of amenities.

