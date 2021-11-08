A rich history at the Holland Civic Center Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- We love entertainment, food, sports all around West Michigan and today we’re taking you to a place that has all those things, the Holland Civic Center Place. The building has a rich history and it’s unique too, because it’s truly a community venue! The Holland Civic Center Place is located right on Eighth Street in downtown Holland, such an important and iconic building. We wanted to delve into it’s history and to show the massive renovation that gave it new life, just a few years ago!