GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) If you’re looking for someplace special to stay along the lakeshore, check out the Waters View Inn Built in 1883 has been welcoming guests for decades and it has a very interesting history. What sets them apart is they are the only family-friendly bed and breakfast in South Haven. They love having kids and families visit to explore all there is to see and do in the lakeshore community.

They also have amazing views. On one side is the lake, the other is the harbor, so no matter what room you’re in, you’ve got a view. They’re also a short walk from downtown and the beach.

Waters View Inn is also known for their food. They have their own in-house chef to create hot-plated breakfasts and snacks during the day.

Waters View Inn Bed and Breakfast

86 North Shore Drive

South Haven

269-637-8943

